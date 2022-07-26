Charlotte Crosby shares pregnancy update as she struggles from ‘worst pain’

Charlotte Crosby is expecting her first child with partner Jake Ankers.

She has been experiencing the ‘worst pain’ in her hips during this pregnancy.

The reality actress has been using ‘Dr. Google’ to self-diagnose the cause of her hip pain.

Advertisement

Charlotte Crosby has shared a pregnancy update with her followers, and has told them that she has been experiencing the “worst pain”.

The 32-year-old reality actress, who first gained notoriety on the MTV show Geordie Shore, recorded a number of clips on her Instagram Story as she investigated the source of her hip pain.

Charlotte announced to her fans that she was having a poor hair day when she announced that she was expecting her first child with partner Jake Ankers.

Charlotte spoke to the camera as she ran her hands through her yellow t-shirt, which she had previously said gave her the appearance of Kourtney Kardashian.

Advertisement

She said: “So, got to sort this hair out.

“While we’re in the bath and just let it dry naturally my head you know like you do and then it just goes in tatters and radders.”

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant then focused on her pregnancy and made the decision to share her current feelings with her followers.

Charlotte said: “So, let’s have a little pregnancy update.

Also Read Stacey Solomon marries Joe Swash Stacey married former EastEnders actor Joe Swash at the weekend. Couple tied...

“I am getting the worst pain in my hips. Wow, was only the right hip but now it’s my left hip.”

Advertisement

Then, as she was speaking to the camera, she revealed a realisation that had just occurred to her.

Charlotte continued: “Oh my god! I have just sat and realised that I am in my third trimester. Well, in a couple of days I am. Technically I am in the third trimester.

“How the hell has has that gone so quick?”

Later, Charlotte brought up her hip issue once more and revealed that she had been using ‘Dr. Google’ for some self-diagnosis.

She posted a question and how she found out what she thought was the answer: “What’s my hip pain then?! Sciatica? Because I read this – shows Google search for hip pain in pregnancy.”

Charlotte then returned with another diagnosis, one that was not in her knowledge.

Advertisement

She wrote in a caption: “Pelvic girdle! I had it both times xx”

Also Read Dan Ewing welcomes baby girl with partner The 37-year-old actor portrayed Heath Braxton in Summer Bay earlier this month....

Following on from that, Charlotte said: “Oh my god, what the hell is this?

“I didn’t even know that this was a thing – I must Google.”

It would seem that Charlotte’s search for a hip pain diagnosis continues.