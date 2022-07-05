Charu Asopa celebrates her daughter birthday amid divorce rumours

The actress is divorcing her husband, Rajeev Sen.

Charu Asopa the well-known actress, has been in the public eye for the past few days due to rumors that she is divorcing her husband, Rajeev Sen. The couple has been married for a while now. In Goa, the actress wed Rajeev Sen, the brother of Sushmita Sen. Within the first year of their marriage, the couple found themselves dealing with marital difficulties, and during the lockdown period, they even lived apart from one another.

However, they were able to work out their differences, and in 2021, the couple welcomed a daughter into the world. However, it would appear that things are not going well between the two of them because the actress has relocated back to her childhood home, which is where she recently celebrated the birthday of her young child.

In the video that Charu Asopa uploaded to YouTube, she can be seen at her house with her brother and her sister-in-law. She also appears in the video. They all had a great time celebrating Ziana’s eighth-month birthday, so everyone is in a good mood. She decided to go for a stroll with her child because the weather was so nice. Her presence and the way she interacts with her daughter are said to bring a great deal of joy to her family. They admired her not only for her professional efforts but also for the strong woman she was in both her professional and personal lives.

She recently gave an interview to the media in which she discussed the difficulties she has been experiencing in her marriage. She said, “Everyone knows that we have been having problems in our marriage for the past three years, since the time we tied the knot. But I kept giving him chances. Earlier, it was for me and then for our daughter, Ziana. He has trust issues and I can’t take it anymore. I sent him a simple notice asking for an amicable separation, as there is nothing left in our relationship. I want to part ways because I don’t want my daughter to grow up in a toxic and abusive environment.” In addition to that, she stated that Rajeev was a non-existent father in Ziana’s life.

