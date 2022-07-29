Château Miraval: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s winery case to get more complicated

Angelina Jolie sold her shares in Chateau Miraval to Russian booze tycoon Stoli.

Brad Pitt claims she did it “simply to punish” him and harm him.

The actor tried to purchase his former interest in the vineyard.

Recent sources claim that the legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie over the Chateau Miraval winery may become more complicated.

They are both incredibly obstinate, and this situation is just going to grow more problematic, a source told Us Weekly in this week’s issue.

In 2008, the ex-fiancés decided they would not sell their holdings in the vineyard in the South of France without first consulting one another. They then purchased a majority interest in the business.

In 2016, the former couple broke up, and the Maleficent actress sold her shares in Château Miraval to the Russian booze tycoon Stoli, angering Bullet Train actor.

In a case he filed earlier this year, Pitt alleged that Jolie had not consulted him before selling her shares to Tenute del Mondo, which is run by businessman Yuri Shefler, who is described in court filings as “an aggressive third-party competitor.”

Pitt asserted in his case that the woman who sold her shares did so with the knowledge and intent that Shefler and his associates would try to take over the company to which he had devoted himself and to harm Pitt’s investment in Miraval.

The insider claimed that Brad had never been given the chance to purchase Miraval. However, he was never given the opportunity to do so, even though he would have offered a generous offer.

The person continued, “He feels that is the main reason Angelina sold her stock to them.” Jolie knew that the sale to Stoli was “against” her former husband’s intentions.

In February, a second source told the publication that Pitt tried to purchase his ex-interest wife’s but that she “made the discussions difficult and was not being fair.”

Pitt was “blindsided” when she struck the contract with Stoli but still held out hope that they would come to an understanding.

“He assumed they’d work it out since she knows how important the winery is to him,” the insider said, adding that Jolie did it “simply to punish Pitt. Her intention was to harm him.”

