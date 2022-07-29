Chris Evans gives piece of advice to new MCU actors 

Regé-Jean Page discusses working with co-stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling of “The Gray Man”
Regé-Jean Page, a British actor, recently revealed details of his experiences working...
Chris Evans, who plays Captain America,has some words of wisdom for the new MCU stars. Numerous new superheroes were introduced after the Infinity Sage vanished. While others, such as Doctor Strange and Spider-Man, made their debuts alongside the Avengers. Marvel’s Phase 4 brought to life more comic book characters like Shang-Chi, the Eternals, Ms. Marvel, and more.
Now that Phases 5 and 6 have been confirmed, along with two new Avengers films, there can be only one conclusion: a number of new characters will make their screen debuts. Fans of Marvel are living in a very exciting moment. Evans has some advice for the new cast of actors and actresses taking over the franchise.
Chris Evans discussed his most recent film, The Gray Man, with the media. At that point, the Captain America actor gave some advice to anyone donning a superhero costume. “Enjoy it, have fun,” Evans urged. “It’s nice when you’re making movies, and there’s this baked-in-the-cake fanbase. People who are really excited to see the work because they’re deeply connected to the character,” he continued.
“It’s really special for them. It adds a lot of pressure. But, it’s a real joy when it works out, and there’s a giant community you’re welcomed into. So, enjoy it, “Chris Evans said. In the meantime, the Avengers: Endgame star was questioned about reprising his Captain America role during the release of his film, Lightyear.
The actor said it would be difficult to reprise his role as the superhero because his first run was successful. But the beloved character’s story is not over here. As Steve Rogers retired, Evans handed his shield to Sam Wilson, aka Falcon. MCU supporters’ reactions to this announcement were conflicted.
Through a tweet, Chris Evans made sure the world knew who the next Captain America was when rumours about him taking on the superhero role again surfaced. Sam Wilson was initially portrayed by Anthony Mackie and was introduced in The Winter Soldier.
