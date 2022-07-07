Chris Evans to feature with Emily Blunt in Pain Hustlers

Chris Evans has joined Emily Blunt in Pain Hustlers, a criminal-conspiracy film.

Chris Evans has joined Emily Blunt in Pain Hustlers, a criminal-conspiracy film to be directed by David Yates.

Yates will helm the new picture, which features a story by author Wells Tower. Yates is best known for directing four films in the Harry Potter series and the first three films of its prequel series Fantastic Beasts.

The movie, which is claimed to be in the same style as Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, David O. Russell’s American Hustle, and Adam McKay’s The Big Short, has reportedly been acquired by streaming service Netflix.

A humorous, dramatic, and chaotic journey to the corrupt centre of the American dream is described.

“Dreaming of a better life for her and her young daughter, Liza Drake (Blunt), a high-school dropout, lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida. Liza’s charm, guts and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the centre of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences,” the official plotline read.

Lawrence Grey, working with Wychwood Pictures and his Grey Matter Productions label, will begin shooting the movie in August.

The Gray Man, an Anthony and Joe Russo-directed action film, will soon be available on Netflix. Evans is currently anticipating its release. The movie, which also stars Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas, will be released on the streaming service on July 22.