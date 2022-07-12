Chris Hemsworth says his daughter is his ‘favourite superhero’

The Hollywood actor uploaded two pictures of himself and India.

Pictures taken on the sets of two different Thor movies, 11 years apart.

The first image from 2012 depicts Chris dressed in costume adoringly glancing at a baby India on the Thor: The Dark World set.

Chris Hemsworth has shared a heartwarming tribute to his daughter India, ten, following the release of Thor: Love And Thunder.

The second image has Chris holding his young daughter as they work on their scene for the recently released Thor: Love and Thunder.

‘Here’s two pics of me and my daughter. One was the first time she was on set 11 years ago, the other is the most recent on Thor: Love and Thunder. She’s my favourite superhero,’ he sweetly wrote in the caption.

In the most recent Thor film, India plays “Love” opposite Chris.

Tristan and Sasha, his eight-year-old twins, also make brief appearances in the movie.

Chris said the newest Thor movie was essentially a family affair for some of the film’s key performers as well as director Taika Waititi during a recent interview with journalist Kevin McCarthy.

‘It’s really cool. [My kids] really wanted to be in it, y’know? And Taika had his children in there, [Christian] Bale had his, Natalie [Portman] had her kids as well. That’s my daughter as well, she plays the character of Love,’ he said.

Chris made it clear that he didn’t want his kids to become actors and that their cameos were just a fun family outing.

When asked if his children appreciated watching television with their well-known father, he responded, ‘They loved it. They had a great time.’

Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky have three kids together.