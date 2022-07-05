 Chris Hemsworth Thor post-credits scene teases upcoming opponent

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released on July 7th.

The post-credit scene features Brett Goldstein as Hercules, Russell Crowe’s son.

Henry Cavill may have joined the MCU as Hercules last year.

Chris Hemsworth returns in Thor: Love and Thunder as the God of Thunder. In the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Chris will reunite with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster (who is now Mighty Thor). The film is currently one of the most anticipated of the year, but a crucial cameo has been leaked from one of its early screenings.

Chris stars alongside Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Taika Waititi, and Russell Crowe. The superhero film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on July 7.

One of the post-credit scenes has gone viral. According to reports, the movie has two post-credit scenes; one has been leaked and features Brett Goldstein as Hercules, Russell Crowe’s son.

Hercules enters the MCU and may play a key role in the next Thor film. “Bret Goldstein from Ted Lasso will appear as Hercules in a Thor 4 post-credit scene, after being sent to kill Thor by a pissed-off Zeus!!!” A Twitterati shared detail about Brett Goldstein’s character.

Henry Cavill may have joined the MCU as Hercules last year, but nothing was confirmed. Now that Brett is here, the next movie will be exciting.

Chris Hemsworth said showing off his derriere was a dream come true. “It was 10 years in the making that scene, kind of a dream of mine. The first time I played Thor, I took my shirt off and I thought, ‘You know what’s gonna sweeten this’ a decade from now it’s all gonna come off, “he told the media.

“It’s incredibly hard to shoot Chris Hemsworth’s butt. I mean, nobody concentrates, nobody does their job, everybody’s looking at the butt, they’re not looking at what they’re supposed to be doing. That was a challenge.” DOP stated.

