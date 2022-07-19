Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’s son wrote sweet note to dad during filming

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’s son wrote a sweet note to dad during filming.

The actor posted a selfie on July 18 showing off his abs and a fake bloody gash on his collarbone.

Chris Pratt keeps his kids close by even when things get a little bloody on set. The actor posted a selfie on July 18 showing off his abs and a fake bloody gash on his collarbone to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at The Terminal List’s filming. “Lookin cut,” Chris wrote as the image’s caption.

But keen-eyed viewers picked up on a small Easter egg in the mirror selfie, which appeared to have been taken in his on-set trailer’s bedroom.

“See ya at 8:00 ish,” it said on a yellow Post-it note that Chris kept on a wooden beam in the room. Jack, his nine-year-old son with ex-wife Anna Faris, signed the letter with a heart symbol.

Even his family saw his eldest child’s sweet homage. Patrick Schwarzenegger laughed at the sticky from beloved “jackkkooo,” whose sister Katherine is married to Chris. The note from Jack (with a heart emoji) was described in the story for Maria Shriver’s Sunday Paper.

After Chris and Anna divorced amicably in 2018, she later wed director Michael Barrett.

Chris and Katherine got married in 2019 and since then, Lyla, their 23-month-old daughter, and Eloise, their nearly 2-month-old daughter, have joined their family.

The couple announced the birth of their second daughter back in May and said they were “very happy to share the news.” “The mother and child are doing well. We are incredibly grateful and blessed.”

At the Los Angeles premiere of Jurassic World Dominion the following month, Chris gushed about Katherine’s “wonderful mother instincts” as he walked the red carpet. He revealed to Live From E! “She simply truly understands what to do. I’ll go where she leads.”

The 43-year-old also provided an insight into his life as a father of three, noting that his diet has undergone significant adjustments.

I’ve been eating everything from my kids’ plates lately, including a lot of pizza, he admitted. “I make them lunch, but they only eat half of it, so I reason that since it was on their plate, the calories don’t matter. There are a lot of tater tots, fries, and chicken nuggets.”

