Chris Pratt: Harrison Ford scared me off from playing Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford said Indiana Jones would die with him when he died.

Harrison is reprising his role as Indiana Jones for the fifth instalment of the franchise.

Antonio Banderas says it was “unbelievable” to see Harrison in character.

Chris Pratt was scared off from playing Indiana Jones by Harrison Ford.

There had been rumours that Chris may take up Harrison’s role as the iconic character in the upcoming “Indiana Jones 5”, but the actor put an end to them when Ford said the hero would die with him.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Chris said: “No, aren’t they doing ‘Indiana Jones’ with Harrison Ford? All I know is once I saw a quote from Harrison Ford and I don’t even know him but it was enough to scare me, that was like, ‘When I die, Indiana Jones dies’. And I’m like, am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play…?”

Chris Pratt, 43, was making reference to a 2019 Ford interview in which he claimed no one could succeed him as Indy.

At the time, the 80-year-old celebrity said: “Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.”

Antonio Banderas, who co-stars with Harrison in the new picture with James Mangold replacing Steven Spielberg as director, says it was “so unbelievable” to see the movie legend in character. Harrison is reprising his role as Indiana Jones.

The actor recalled: “The first day I arrived, I was in the makeup trailer, and I turned around and there he was in the full Indiana costume with the hat and the whip. Phoebe Waller-Bridge was there with him, too, and it was so cool.

“I still remember the first time I saw ‘Indiana Jones’ in a theatre and the crowd was crazy about it. I thought, ‘This is like going back to the old adventure (movies) in a completely different way.'”