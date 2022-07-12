Chris Pratt thanked his co-star Bryce Dallas Howard in an Instagram post.

The pair have worked on the Jurassic World trilogy together for eight years.

She said she feels “forever grateful” to have met each other.

Advertisement

Chris Pratt has praised his Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard for being “by (his) side” while making the trilogy over the past eight years.

In 2015’s Jurassic World, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor made his acting debut as Velociraptor trainer Owen Grady opposite Bryce as Jurassic World park manager Claire Dearing. Since then, they have collaborated on two more projects: 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and last month’s Jurassic World Dominion.

Chris thanked his longtime co-star for going on the Jurassic World trip with him in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“It’s been 1 month since #JurassicWorldDominion hit theaters and I can’t help but think about my partner through it all,” he wrote alongside a recent and an older photo of them together. “You’ve been by my side through this crazy ride for over 8 years and I wouldn’t have it any other way. 8 extraordinary years. 3 fantastic films. It’s been such an honor sharing this journey with you. @brycedhoward.”

Also Read Alia Bhatt photos from set Heart of Stone Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced last month that they are expecting...

After the trilogy is complete, Bryce acknowledged in the comments that she will miss working on dinosaur action flicks with Chris.

Advertisement

“Big brother @prattprattpratt I just love you to bits,” she wrote. “What a ride – my goodness – I’ll miss our time together in the Jurassic sandbox so much but I feel forever grateful to have made a friend for life (heart emoji).”

Also Read

The movie Jurassic World Dominion, which also stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill, is still playing in theatres.