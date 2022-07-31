Chris Rock jokes about Oscars after Will Smith’s apology video.

Will Smith apologized to the comedian in a video he shared months after the Oscars incident.

Chris made light of the event in one of his most recent performances.

Advertisement

Chris Rock responded to Will Smith’s recent apology video over the Oscars slap during a recent comedy performance.

Will Smith and Chris Rock’s slapping incident at the Academy Awards ended up being one of the most stunning events of 2022. Will Smith apologized to the comedian in a video he shared months after the Oscars incident, calling his behaviour “unacceptable.” After the apology video, Chris made light of the event in one of his most recent performances.

The comedian grabbed the stage and made a comparison between the King Richard star and the imprisoned Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight.

Chris noted during his performance, “Everyone is making an effort to play the victim. If everyone declares himself to be a victim, the actual victims won’t be heard. Even Suge Smith punching me in the face… My kids and I went to work the following day.”

Anyone who claims that words hurt them has never been hit in the face, the comic continued to quip.

Chris’s jokes regarding the incident have appeared previously. The comic avoided talking directly about Will Smith’s apology, which occurred hours after the event on social media, or his most recent apology in a video.

Advertisement

The actor revealed his communication with Rock after the confrontation in a video that Smith just posted, and he stated, “Chris responded to my message saying he wasn’t yet ready to chat, but that he would get in touch with me once he was.

I’ll tell you, Chris, that I’m sorry. I apologize for my behavior, and I’m available whenever you want to talk.”