Chrissy Teigen celebrates one year of being sober

Chrissy celebrates one year of being sober.

She posted a celebration of her one-year alcohol-free streak on her Instagram Stories.

She declared that she hasn’t drunk “a drop of alcohol” in a year

Advertisement

Chrissy Teigen declared she is “finally” celebrating one year of sobriety after quitting drinking back in 2021.

On July 18, the 36-year-old posted a celebration of her one-year alcohol-free streak on her Instagram Stories.

She posted a screenshot of an app showing her attaining a 365-day streak of sobriety with the message, “lol finally.”

Chrissy declared that she hasn’t drunk “a drop of alcohol” in a year in a follow-up video she shared on her Instagram grid, which showed her grinning ear to ear while on vacation with her husband John Legend, daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.

In the caption, she said, “I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, although to be honest at the end, it didn’t offer that wonderful feeling anymore anyhow. “I drank to stop extreme anxiety that eventually mostly disappeared when I—get this —quit drinking!”

Chrissy claimed that even while she currently feels “very terrific,” she becomes “extremely frustrated” when she reflects on the days she “should remember,” but is unable to do so due to her heavy drinking.

Advertisement

She continued, “There are photos from significant events in my life where my eyes just look…gone. “Some are from actual work shoots, while others are just from family beach days. Even though I HONESTY STILL am unsure of whether I’ll never drink again, I do know that I never want to be that way.

And at this time, none is best. I’ll allow the nightmares to occur and attempt to resolve them in treatment without alcohol.”

Chrissy, who admitted to Cosmopolitan in 2017 that she’d “point blank, simply been drinking too much,” has been openly sharing her sober experience on social media ever since.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared with her Instagram followers in December 2020 that she had been clean for four weeks and that she was “done with making an ass of myself in front of everyone.

” Chrissy acknowledged having “a few wine hiccups in the road” six months later, but she had since made up her mind to stop drinking.

When she announced in September 2021 that she had reached a 50-day streak without drinking, she wrote on Instagram, “I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way.”

Advertisement

“I don’t dance, I don’t have more fun, and I don’t unwind. I get sick, doze off, then wake up sick from missing what was probably a good time. I had a good time with it and respect anyone who can have fun responsibly.”

In January 2022, Chrissy reached the milestone of six months sober and revealed that she no longer even craved alcohol.

She admitted on Instagram that she had “no idea what I’m doing,” but added that she suddenly had “endless energy,” experienced significantly less anxiety (no more benzodiazepines! ), and was happier and more present than before. It’s really cool,

Of course, Chrissy’s husband John is always on her side. The “All Of You” singer gushed, “So proud of you my love,” on his wife’s six-month sober post.

Also Read Chrissy Teigen flaunts her beautiful legs in lovely black gown as she joins husband John Legend for dinner in London Chrissy Teigen showed off her toned legs in a black dress with...