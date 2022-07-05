Christian Bale Gorr look changed because of Voldemort comparison

Christian Bale’s character, Gorr the God Butcher, will look different in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Some have compared his looks to Harry Potter’s Voldemort.

Director Taika Waititi said they avoided comparisons.

Christian Bale has discussed how Gorr the God Butcher’s prosthetics made him feel. The actor said it was pathetic and affected his brain.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in a few days, and director Taika Waititi said Gorr the God Butcher will look different. This comes after comparisons to Harry Potter’s Voldemort.

This will be Chris Hemsworth’s fourth solo Asgardian film. The first MCU superhero to get a fourth standalone film. Fans were intrigued by Bale’s look as the villain in trailers, posters, and more.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Christian Bale plays Gorr the God Butcher. Some have compared his looks to Harry Potter’s Voldemort. Both have snake-like baldness.

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi discussed with the media that Lord Voldemort inspired Christian Bale’s look, but they avoided comparisons. Taika said, “His face in the comics, unfortunately, does kind of resemble Voldemort.”

So, I was like, people are just automatically gonna make that connection. So, we decided to depart from that design a bit more and sorta keep elements of the tone, and the fact that he had the sword. But really, it was about his story. That was the most important thing for us,” said.

