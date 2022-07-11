Christian Bale recalls Viewers first reaction on Batman

Christian Bale will be remembered for his portrayal of Batman in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dark Knight’.

Christian Bale will be remembered for his portrayal of Batman in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy, but not everyone agreed with the duo’s interpretation of the character.

Beginning with ‘Batman Begins’ and most notably in ‘The Dark Knight,’ Bale and Nolan grounded the character in a level of realism never seen before in the comic book movie genre. As per the media.

The actor’s serious approach was the polar opposite of Joel Schumacher’s campier take on Batman in ‘Batman Forever’ and ‘Batman & Robin.’

“I would (tell people) we’re going to sort of do Batman, but take him seriously. I had tons of people laugh at me and just say, ‘Well, that’s just not going to work at all’,” Bale tried to tell the media.

“So it’s wonderful to be a part of a trilogy that proved those people wrong. I’m not certain if it kick-started (the MCU), but it certainly helped along the way.”

In ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ Christian Bale reprises his role as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher.

When the actor was asked if he is satisfied with just two comic book characters? He answered that“I don’t have any goodbye and thank you unless other people say to me ‘goodbye and thank you, please never revisit this again’ then I’ll take their word for it,” Bale said. “But otherwise a good story is a good story. A good film is a good film. And a good director is a good director. And I’m open to any of those ideas.”

The actor recently made headlines when he stated that he is not entirely opposed to reprising his role as Batman/Bruce Wayne in another ‘Dark Knight’ film. According to the media,’ the actor has one condition: Nolan must direct.

“No. No one’s ever mentioned it to me. No one’s brought it up,” he said when asked about reprising his role as Batman.

“Occasionally people say to me, ‘Oh, I hear you were approached and offered all this’. And I’m like, ‘That’s news to me. No one’s ever said that’.”

“I had a pact with Chris Nolan,” The actor stated.

“We said, ‘Hey, look, let’s make three films if we’re lucky enough to get to do that. And then let’s walk away. Let’s not linger too long. In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell’. And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in.”

