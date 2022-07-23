Christine McGuinness and Paddy opens up about their life after separation

Christine McGuinness and Paddy opened up about their life after separation

Paddy recently travelled to Portugal on a private plane, while Christine vacationed in Croatia.

Christine McGuinness and Paddy announced their separation after being together for 15 years.

After 15 years together, Christine McGuinness announced their separation today.

Christine, 34, and Paddy, 48, declared in a joint statement that they wanted to be the “greatest parents they could be.”

Felicity, 5, and twins Leo and Penelope, 8, are the couple’s only children.

They penned: “Although we hadn’t intended to share this publicly until we were ready, we feel compelled to do so in light of the lack of privacy surrounding our private lives.

“We made the terrible decision to separate some time ago, but our children remain our top priority as always.

“We are moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three lovely children. This was not an easy decision to make.”

We still get along well, and we continue to live peacefully in our family home. We will always be a loving family.”

They further said “We hope that this puts an end to further unwelcome intrusions into our private lives.

Even though our work is public, we politely request that you respect our request for privacy in this case.

Paddy and Christine added their names with a kiss and said, “We’ll be making no further comments.”

The declaration was made when the couple was on a £10k per week family vacation in a treehouse in Center Parks, Notts.

When they learned that their daughter’s passport had run out, they were forced to cancel a planned trip to Spain.

For weeks, there had been persistent rumours that the couple’s relationship was in trouble.

Paddy recently travelled to Portugal on a private plane, while Christine “followed her heart” and vacationed in Croatia.

I can’t deny that this is a very, very difficult period for us right now. She said as much to The Sun this month. I’m experiencing some extremely intense and erratic emotions right now.

Christine, a former model, first met Paddy in 2007 at the Liverpool International Tennis Tournament when she was 19 years old.

They started dating and got hitched in 2011 at Thornton Manor on the Wirral.

They later gave birth to three autistic children and discussed the condition in a poignant movie last year titled Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family with Autism.