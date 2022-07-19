Christine McGuinness never expected to stay with Paddy McGuinness.

Mother of three described the beginning of the couple’s 15 years of marriage.

She was quite unhappy and hurt.

Christine McGuinness acknowledged that she didn’t see her marriage to Paddy lasting.

In her autobiography, A Beautiful Nightmare, the mother of three described the beginning of the couple’s 15 years of marriage.

She penned: “I never anticipated staying with him. I suppose I had some misgivings about falling in love and men from my past.”

However, things ended up going completely differently, and now the couple has been married for 11 years. They have three children together: twins Leo and Penelope, age 9, and Felicity, age 6.

Patrick lived in a typical three-bed house in Bolton, so it wasn’t too overpowering, according to Christine.

“I didn’t immediately think, “Oh my God, he’s rich!” I’m pleased it wasn’t overly extravagant because I could have had a hard time with it.”

I would have likely run a million miles if we had met and he had lived nearby. Our connection wasn’t intense from the beginning, which was another factor that helped me. A little bit of pleasure developed into a marriage.”

Christine, a former model, recently acknowledged that she and Paddy, 48, we’re experiencing a “very, very terrible period.”

The Max and Paddy star was accused of kissing a television personality, and it is exclusively revealed how the allegations caused their marriage to crumble.

According to a source from the celebrity athletics competition The Games, on which Christine competed last month, “everyone was talking about it.”

All of the team members were aware of the Paddy rumours, and yet there they were, now directly collaborating with Christine.

It was one of those programmes where everybody got along and adored Christine.

Paddy wasn’t present at all throughout The Games, and as people got to know Christine, they felt that she ought to be aware of what he had been up to.

“Several of them informed her of the kiss and his infidelity. She was quite unhappy and hurt.

In excerpts from her biography that were published in the newspaper last week, Christine acknowledged that she and Paddy were going through a “very, very difficult time.”

He took a trip to Portugal in June with friends before Christine joined female friends in Croatia, where she met her 30-year-old new bestie Chelcee Grimes.

And earlier this month, the McGuinness family was spotted arguing in a car. Christine, a mother of three, admitted to Fabulous: “I can’t deny we are going through a very, very terrible moment.

“What I may have previously tolerated, I doubt I would tolerate now, and the same goes for him.”

