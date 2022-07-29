Cillian Murphy will return as Tommy Shelby in the “Peaky Blinders” movie

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has revealed more information about the upcoming feature film spin-off, and fans can’t contain their excitement.

Knight announced that the show will be made into a full-length movie during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham on Thursday.

“Peaky’s coming home,” he said as he confirmed that the film is “nearly written” and is set to start shooting sometime next year.

“We’re going to shoot it at the studios in Digbeth, and on location in Digbeth in Birmingham. “Digbeth and Small Heath is where the Peaky Blinders actually roamed. So it’s like Peaky’s coming home, basically,” he told Heart Breakfast.

The series’ creator also affirmed that both recognisable characters and brand-new ones will appear in the spin-off. Fans are speculating as to whether Cillian Murphy, who portrayed the infamous Tommy Shelby on the show, will rejoin the series.

The Birmingham crime gang The Peaky Blinders is the subject of the Bafta-nominated programme, which is set in the years following World War One.

Murphy plays Tommy Shelby, the leader of the Peaky Blinders, while Paul Anderson portrays Arthur Shelby, Sophie Rundle plays Ada Shelby, and Joe Cole plays John Shelby.

Elizabeth “Polly” Gray was portrayed by the late actress Helen McCrory. Until her death from breast cancer in April 2021 at the age of 52, she remained connected to the programme.