Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Cillian Murphy will return as Tommy Shelby in the “Peaky Blinders” movie
Cillian Murphy will return as Tommy Shelby in the “Peaky Blinders” movie

Cillian Murphy will return as Tommy Shelby in the “Peaky Blinders” movie

Articles
Advertisement
Cillian Murphy will return as Tommy Shelby in the “Peaky Blinders” movie

Cillian Murphy will return as Tommy Shelby in the “Peaky Blinders” movie

Advertisement
  • Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has revealed more information about the upcoming feature film spin-off, and fans can’t contain their excitement.
  • Knight announced that the show will be made into a full-length movie during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham on Thursday.

“Peaky’s coming home,” he said as he confirmed that the film is “nearly written” and is set to start shooting sometime next year.

Advertisement

Also Read

Cillian Murphy says he “truly has no idea” about a ‘Peaky Blinders’ film
Cillian Murphy says he “truly has no idea” about a ‘Peaky Blinders’ film

Cillian Murphy claims to have no information of a potential Peaky Blinders...

“We’re going to shoot it at the studios in Digbeth, and on location in Digbeth in Birmingham. “Digbeth and Small Heath is where the Peaky Blinders actually roamed. So it’s like Peaky’s coming home, basically,” he told Heart Breakfast.

The series’ creator also affirmed that both recognisable characters and brand-new ones will appear in the spin-off. Fans are speculating as to whether Cillian Murphy, who portrayed the infamous Tommy Shelby on the show, will rejoin the series.

The Birmingham crime gang The Peaky Blinders is the subject of the Bafta-nominated programme, which is set in the years following World War One.

Also Read

Cillian Murphy’s Birthday: 6 UNMISSABLE Performances from Peaky Blinders to Dunkirk
Cillian Murphy’s Birthday: 6 UNMISSABLE Performances from Peaky Blinders to Dunkirk

Cillian Murphy is 45 years old! With his ever-popular role as Thomas...

Murphy plays Tommy Shelby, the leader of the Peaky Blinders, while Paul Anderson portrays Arthur Shelby, Sophie Rundle plays Ada Shelby, and Joe Cole plays John Shelby.

Advertisement

Elizabeth “Polly” Gray was portrayed by the late actress Helen McCrory. Until her death from breast cancer in April 2021 at the age of 52, she remained connected to the programme.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Narendra Modi lauds Pathaan's housefull performance in Srinagar
Narendra Modi lauds Pathaan's housefull performance in Srinagar
Aamir Khan's Dil Chahta Hai & Lagaan have a combined box office value of more than Rs 500 crore 
Aamir Khan's Dil Chahta Hai & Lagaan have a combined box office value of more than Rs 500 crore 
Judicial magistrate issues Sumbul Iqbal's arrest warrant
Judicial magistrate issues Sumbul Iqbal's arrest warrant
Maria Menounos expecting her first child after 10 years
Maria Menounos expecting her first child after 10 years
Hiba Bukhari treats fans with new photoshoot
Hiba Bukhari treats fans with new photoshoot
Ashton Kutcher claims he feels awkward with Reese Witherspoon on the red carpet
Ashton Kutcher claims he feels awkward with Reese Witherspoon on the red carpet
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story