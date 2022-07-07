Claire Duggar, 19, violates the family’s dress code by donning a seductive SWIMSUIT

By posing in an enticing swimwear, Claire Duggar has disobeyed the rigorous modesty expectations of the family.
The Counting On alum revealed uncommon photographs of herself and her 19-year-old spouse Justin having fun on vacation.
The couple were cosy for a poolside photo as 21-year-old Claire shared it on her Instagram Stories.
Justin was wearing a towel over his head, while Claire was dressed in a black swimsuit. Both had wet hair.
She clung to him and flashed her wedding ring as they both grinned at the camera.
While Claire uploaded a sticker to the picture commemorating July 4, viewers could clearly out the pool in the backdrop.
A few months have passed since the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary before the new picture was taken.
The couple went on a romantic holiday that included snowboarding in Colorado and Texas river strolls to celebrate one year of marriage.
Only a few months after declaring their courtship on the now-cancelled reality series Counting On, Justin and Claire got engaged in November 2020.
In February 2021, they got married and relocated to Texas, where her family is.
