Shaamat: Tara Sutaria as a rockstar woos Arjun Kapoor, makes smashing singing debut

Actress Tara Sutaria is getting a lot of attention for the clothes she wears. Ek Villain Returns is one of the movies that people are most excited to see right now. The movie is a sequel to the 2014 movie Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Since the movie is about to come out soon, the cast and crew have started actively promoting it, so they are seen together more and more in public.

As she promotes the upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns, actress Tara Sutaria is getting a lot of attention for the clothes she wears. She was seen again promoting her movie The City while wearing a stylish co-ord set. She chose a three-piece set from Arabella’s racks that included an off-white bralette with a black symmetric pattern. She wore shorts that matched the print on the top, which had a deep V-neck. She added a similar jacket on top to finish off the outfit. A pair of beautiful black boots made her look even more stylish. Her set of clothes that go together costs Rs. 7900. From the fit to the pattern, everything about Tara’s most recent outfit screams “summer fashion at its best!”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by MEAGAN CONCESSIO (@spacemuffin27)

The actress made sure her look was simple and natural. Tara’s only accessory was a stack of bracelets. She kept her makeup and hair simple with kohled eyes, filled-in brows, a little nude lip colour, flushed cheeks, and shiny, straight hair.

