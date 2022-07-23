Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Coke Studio artists and Xulfi to perform at Dubai’s first-ever live concert
Coke Studio artists and Xulfi to perform at Dubai’s first-ever live concert

Coke Studio artists and Xulfi to perform at Dubai’s first-ever live concert

Articles
Advertisement
Coke Studio artists and Xulfi to perform at Dubai’s first-ever live concert

Coke Studio artists and Xulfi to perform at Dubai’s first-ever live concert

Advertisement
  • UAE is prepared to hold the first-ever Coke Studio Live performance in Dubai.
  • The music series has significantly contributed to the rise of Pakistan’s most popular singers.
  • It will make its UAE debut at the cutting-edge venue in City Walk.
Advertisement

After the launch of Coke Studio Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan’s music industry has achieved yet another significant milestone.

UAE is prepared to hold the first-ever Coke Studio Live performance in Dubai. On October 14, 2022, Coke Studio Live will make its UAE debut at the cutting-edge venue in City Walk.

With the launch of Coke Studio Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan’s music industry has achieved yet another significant milestone.

According to a press statement, the UAE is prepared to hold the first-ever Coke Studio Live performance in Dubai. On October 14, 2022, Coke Studio Live will make its UAE debut at the cutting-edge venue in City Walk. Coke Studio Live is an exciting and well-loved platform for established and up-and-coming musical talent

The music series, which celebrates the intimate relationship between great music and good moments, has significantly contributed to the rise of Pakistan’s most popular singers, songwriters, and other performers.

Additionally, starting on August 24, tickets for Coke Studio Live will be on sale. The lineup of performers for the first UAE performance at the Coca-Cola Arena will be formally unveiled soon.

Advertisement

However, a fantastic group of musicians from Coke Studio Pakistan’s Season 14 are sure to dazzle the audience.

Zulfiqar (Xulfi) Jabbar Khan, who is the brain behind Pakistan’s chart-topping Coke Studio Season 14 said: “Music is a language that transcends cultures and boundaries. Whether someone is performing a song or listening to one, music provides an opportunity for real and meaningful connection.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Xulfi (@zulfiqarjkhan)

Advertisement

Also Read

Urmila Matondkar uses Tu Jhoom from Coke Studio in her new Reel
Urmila Matondkar uses Tu Jhoom from Coke Studio in her new Reel

Urmila Matondkar included herself in the group of well-known people who demonstrated...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hania Aamir looks ravishing in yellow
Hania Aamir looks ravishing in yellow
Prince Harry called out for 'bullying' royal family
Prince Harry called out for 'bullying' royal family
Review of the film Faraaz: a heartbreaking story of love and loss
Review of the film Faraaz: a heartbreaking story of love and loss
Rihanna's iconic Super Bowl halftime beauty look hints at Priscilla Ono
Rihanna's iconic Super Bowl halftime beauty look hints at Priscilla Ono
Sadaf Kanwal scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Sadaf Kanwal scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Priyanka Chopra as lovely queen and her darling princess
Priyanka Chopra as lovely queen and her darling princess
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story