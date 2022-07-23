Coke Studio artists and Xulfi to perform at Dubai’s first-ever live concert

UAE is prepared to hold the first-ever Coke Studio Live performance in Dubai.

The music series has significantly contributed to the rise of Pakistan’s most popular singers.

It will make its UAE debut at the cutting-edge venue in City Walk.

After the launch of Coke Studio Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan’s music industry has achieved yet another significant milestone.

UAE is prepared to hold the first-ever Coke Studio Live performance in Dubai. On October 14, 2022, Coke Studio Live will make its UAE debut at the cutting-edge venue in City Walk.

With the launch of Coke Studio Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan’s music industry has achieved yet another significant milestone.

According to a press statement, the UAE is prepared to hold the first-ever Coke Studio Live performance in Dubai. On October 14, 2022, Coke Studio Live will make its UAE debut at the cutting-edge venue in City Walk. Coke Studio Live is an exciting and well-loved platform for established and up-and-coming musical talent

The music series, which celebrates the intimate relationship between great music and good moments, has significantly contributed to the rise of Pakistan’s most popular singers, songwriters, and other performers.

Additionally, starting on August 24, tickets for Coke Studio Live will be on sale. The lineup of performers for the first UAE performance at the Coca-Cola Arena will be formally unveiled soon.

However, a fantastic group of musicians from Coke Studio Pakistan’s Season 14 are sure to dazzle the audience.

Zulfiqar (Xulfi) Jabbar Khan, who is the brain behind Pakistan’s chart-topping Coke Studio Season 14 said: “Music is a language that transcends cultures and boundaries. Whether someone is performing a song or listening to one, music provides an opportunity for real and meaningful connection.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xulfi (@zulfiqarjkhan)

