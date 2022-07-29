Coleen Rooney is confident she’s already won’ regardless of Wagatha verdict

Coleen Rooney is confident she’s already won regardless of Wagatha’s verdict. In the Wagatha Christie trial, Coleen is claimed to be certain she will prevail, but even if the judge finds it against her, she believes she has already won after competing against Rebekah Vardy.

According to reports, Coleen is “supremely convinced” she will win the Wagatha Christie trial against Rebekah Vardy before the long-awaited decision is made later today.

In a private conversation with pals, The Wag, 36, is allegedly reported to have said: “Whatever the judge decides, I’ve already won.”

At noon today, Mrs Justice Steyn is scheduled to announce her decision in the sensational case. This is a significant turning point in the drama that saw Coleen and Rebekah, both 40, square off at the Royal Courts of Justice for more than a week in May while bombshell after bombshell was delivered.

The mother of four, according to a source close to her, believes that the evidence used in court has supported her claim that Becky approved of leaks to the press and was aware of them.

Rebekah, a mother of five, fiercely denies telling about information obtained from Coleen’s personal Instagram account.

After Coleen’s post in 2019 accusing Rebekah’s Instagram account of the leak, she sued Coleen for libel.

The source continued, “The public have seen it for themselves and that’s all Coleen wanted.” Coleen claims she has won, regardless of the trial’s verdict.

Due to concerns about the verdict being leaked, it is anticipated that the parties will only be informed of the decision minutes before it is made public.

According to legal sources, the court requested the amount of time before the announcement and believed that if it were revealed later, there would be less motivation to divulge the outcome.

From the source: “In most circumstances, the parties—or at the very least their attorneys—are informed in advance of the outcome.

“It may be anywhere between 24 hours and a week in advance.

“Even in a high-profile case like this, it permits individuals concerned to think about their legal position and is entirely up to the judge’s discretion. This time around, it has been categorically refuted.”

The Rooney family left their favorite restaurant earlier on Thursday after a family dinner in anticipation of the Wagatha Christie verdict.

Brothers Kit and Klay strolled next to Coleen, who was still sporting a compression boot after breaking a foot bone, as Coleen’s husband Wayne clutched their youngest son Cass’ hand.

The line-up in front of Wing’s Chinese restaurant in Manchester’s downtown was empty of their older brother Kai.

Wayne, who is 36 as well, was back in the UK after being recently hired as DC United’s head coach.

In time for the judge’s written decision, Rebekah had just returned from a family vacation in Portugal.



Prior to the verdict, both the Rooney and the Vardy families took vacations abroad. Coleen and Wayne Vardy even skipped the final day of the trial to fly to Dubai with their family.

Later, the couple was seen on the Ibiza beach. The former I’m a Celeb contestant shared pictures from her wonderful beach trip with her family on Instagram.