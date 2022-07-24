COMAC: China’s local C919 fly detain license as test planes total task

Gold Rate in Qatar 24 July 2022
COMAC, (Commercial Aircraft Corp of China) said on its true web-based entertainment account that the six test planes have completed testing.
Errands as the program enters the last phase of getting an endorsement from the Civil Aviation Administration of China which is expected for business tasks.
That would stamp an achievement in China’s desires to scale the assembling production network.
Intended to contend straightforwardly with the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus 320neo families, the C919 airplane program has confronted a scope of specialized issues and harder U.S. trade controls, in the wake of being sent off in 2008, Reuters has revealed.
The sendoff client is the state-possessed China Eastern Airlines (600115.SS), which has submitted a request for five C919 jets in March a year ago. Changjiang Daily, a paper claimed by the nearby legislature of Wuhan, said in a report on July 8 the carrier is planned to take the principal conveyance in August.
Gathered in China, the plane depends vigorously on Western parts, including motors and aeronautics.
