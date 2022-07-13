Comedian Pete Davidson is ready for fatherhood.

Comedian Pete Davidson is prepared to become a father. In a recent interview with Kevin Hart, the comedian acknowledged that he longs to have children.

“I’m undoubtedly a family man. In a sneak look of Peacock’s “Hart to Heart” on Tuesday, the character revealed, “My favourite thing ever, which I’ve yet to accomplish, is I want to have a kid.

The 28-year-old man who is Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend continued, “That’s like my fantasy.”

Hart interjected, stating, “It’s not super corny; it’s the best God damn thing you can do in life,” after Davidson began to defend his actions by labelling them “super corny.”

Davidson went on to claim that he sees fatherhood as a method to better himself and feels it would “just be so great” after receiving the assurance.

I’m just really looking forward to that chapter, so that’s kind of just what I’m getting ready for right now. Just want to improve and become as good of a dude as possible so that it will be simpler when that occurs.

The two comics also discussed how early exposure to childhood tragedy affected the course of their lives, frequently adopting humour as a sort of rehabilitation.

I always joke with my pals that if everything were okay and my childhood had been great, I’d definitely be working in construction in Staten Island. I would be the happiest man alive, but the strange things that comedy does to you make me enjoy it.

When Davidson was just 7 years old, the terrorist attacks on September 11 claimed the life of his firefighter father. He has been outspoken about having depression, and when he was nine, he tried to drown himself.

The “SNL” alum’s passion for comedy was born out of misery, but it also helped him meet his girlfriend, Kardashian.

Since she began hosting the sketch comedy programme in October 2021, the couple has been dating, and the comedian has been spending more time with her four children, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West. The initials of Kardashian and her children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, were even tattooed on Davidson’s neck.

Even if the couple isn’t in a hurry to start a family of their own, their hot romance might hasten things along.

The complete conversation between Davidson and Hart will air on Peacock on July 14.

