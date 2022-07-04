Couple Jhené Aiko and Big Sean expecting baby together.

The pair is happy and look forward to this new phase.

Sean’s first child and Aiko’s second will be born.

Advertisement

It appears like Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have intensified their relationship as they are expecting their first child together.

As per details, “The pair are happy and look forward to this new phase.” The on-again, off-again pair was photographed on Saturday in Beverly Hills, California, for the first time by TMZ, with a very pregnant Aiko, 34, showing off her baby belly in a bodycon grey dress and white slides.

Big Sean, who is 34 and wearing a T-shirt, hat, khakis, and sneakers, was standing close by her.

Sean’s first child and Aiko’s second will be born with this. The R&B singer O’Ryan, Omarion’s younger brother, and the singer of “Stay Ready” share a 13-year-old daughter named Namiko Love.

The “TWENTY88” singers reportedly originally began dating in 2016, but they broke up in 2019 before recently getting back together.

Aiko clarified that there was no animosity between the two in an Instagram comment she made at the time in response to the divorce news.

Advertisement

In response to a supporter’s suggestion that she diss rapper Sean Paul on her upcoming album, she said, “Me and Sean are cool.

“I love this guy so much. My upcoming album will only contain freestyles in which I discuss numerous topics and relationships—past, present, and future.

She said, “I know you all enjoy the drama and would want to think that everything I do or say is about him,”

“But I’ve gone through a lot of other things and circumstances that I draw inspiration from when I sit down to write a song, she continued. Enjoy your day.”

When they both deleted all traces of one another from their Instagram accounts, fans initially sensed something was wrong. Then, Aiko covered up her tattoos, including one of Sean’s face, with a large tattoo of a whirling galaxy.

Advertisement

Aiko proposed marriage in the year 2020.

She said, “Whatever, I don’t need no man,” in response to his statement that “it’s in the works.”

Also Read Jhene Aiko opens out about her mental health struggles: Details inside Jhene Aiko admitted that music has been a healer in her mental...