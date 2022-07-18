Craig Robinson evacuates comedy club after shooter enters venue

Craig Robinson was forced to evacuate his show in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday.

A man entered The Comedy Zone with a gun and threatened Robinson and others.

No one was hurt, and the suspect was apprehended.

Advertisement

Craig Robinson was forced to evacuate his comedy show in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday after a man with a firearm entered the venue.

The comic, who played the TV character Darryl Philbin, was getting ready to perform at The Comedy Zone when a man entered the facility just after 9 o’clock brandishing a revolver. Robinson and everyone else within the building left, and the suspect then shot himself.

The offender was apprehended, and no one was hurt, according to a statement from a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) official.

Robinson complimented the CMPD officers and the comedy club personnel for how they handled the issue on Sunday.

Also Read Rebel Wilson sells her Sydney Harbour home for $9.5million Rebel Wilson sells her three-bedroom Sydney Harbour home. A businessman in the...

“Thank you to the Comedy Zone security and staff for getting us to safety quickly,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you everyone for your outpouring of support and well wishes. Thank you CMPD for swift action and for apprehending the shooter. Hopefully he gets the help he needs. Thanks be to God no one was hurt. Please stay safe everyone.”

Advertisement

The 50-year-old previously said in a video posted to his Instagram account on Saturday that the evacuees headed to the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre where Big Time Rush was playing following the incident.

“There was an active shooter in the comedy club, so they moved us over to this, there’s a concert going and it’s Big Time Rush,” he explained while in the audience of the outdoor show. “We had to run over here to this concert.

“I’m safe. It’s cool. We cool. It was just wild. I was in a green room and they (were) like, ‘Everybody get out’. It was a moment, for sure.”

Also Read Chris Pratt: Harrison Ford scared me off from playing Indiana Jones Harrison Ford said Indiana Jones would die with him when he died....

Two concerts slated for Sunday night as well as Robinson’s performance on Saturday were postponed.