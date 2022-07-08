Cricketer Zulqarnain Haider is badly sick

Advertisement
  • Zulqarnain Haider is a previously well-known, skilled Pakistani cricketer.
  • The cricketer is presently experiencing stomach sickness
  • Zulqarnain Haider was scarcely talking while at the same time discussing his medical issue.
Zulqarnain Haider is a previously well-known, skilled Pakistani cricketer. He has played for a public group.

He likewise played for Pakistan Under-19s, he however was enlisted in the public group in 2010 as cover for wicket-manager Kamran Akmal during their visit through England.

The cricketer is presently experiencing stomach sickness which he created subsequent to eating old food in Oman.

Discussing his infection, Zulqarnain said that he is experiencing a serious stomach illness that however demolished after the food contamination.

He said that it created blockage and different difficulties in his body. The cricketer had proactively gone through a stomach medical procedure and has encouraged his fans to petition God for his wellbeing

Zulqarnain Haider was scarcely talking while at the same time discussing his medical issue.

The public cricketer and his family encouraged PCB to assist the cricketer with the funds as they are needing funds.

Subsequent to being familiar with his circumstance, his fans began petitioning God for him. Fans additionally encouraged government authorities to help the cricketer.

