Dakota Johnson stated “I am actually allergic to limes”

The actress is allergic to limes and honeydew melon.

“Limes make my tongue itch,” she said when asked about her love of lemons on Jimmy Fallon’s show.

Dakota Johnson is a famous person who everyone likes. We have already seen how humble and honest she is on the Ellen show. She did a photoshoot of her LA home with the media in March 2020. She lied about liking the limes in the background, but she told the truth later on Jimmy Fallon’s show when people on the Internet asked her to be diplomatic about lemons.

During the house tour of Johnson’s AD, the actress said, “I love limes. I love them. They’re great. I love them so much and I like to present them like this in my house, “she said in the video, showing a bowl of limes in her kitchen.

When she was on his show, Jimmy Fallon asked her about her love of limes. Dakota Johnson said back to him, “I’m actually allergic to limes. I’m mildly allergic to limes and honeydew melon … limes make my tongue itch.“

The actress kept talking and said, “I actually didn’t even know they were in there. I was giving the tour and went into the kitchen and it was set dressing.“

She said “It was hard to just ignore them, so I just lied. I went the full opposite direction.“

Jimmy Fallon asked her if she liked limes, and she said, “I don’t really care about limes, I love them.”

The actress said, “I also found out after Architectural Digest […] I did an allergy test a few weeks later and it turns out that I’m allergic to limes.”

