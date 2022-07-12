Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dakota Johnson stated “I am actually allergic to limes”

Dakota Johnson stated “I am actually allergic to limes”

Articles
Advertisement
Dakota Johnson stated “I am actually allergic to limes”

The actress is allergic to limes and honeydew melon. 

Advertisement
  • The actress is allergic to limes and honeydew melon. 
  • “Limes make my tongue itch,” she said when asked about her love of lemons on Jimmy Fallon’s show.
  • “It was hard to just ignore them, so I just lied,” she said.
Advertisement

Dakota Johnson is a famous person who everyone likes. We have already seen how humble and honest she is on the Ellen show. She did a photoshoot of her LA home with the media in March 2020. She lied about liking the limes in the background, but she told the truth later on Jimmy Fallon’s show when people on the Internet asked her to be diplomatic about lemons.

During the house tour of Johnson’s AD, the actress said, “I love limes. I love them. They’re great. I love them so much and I like to present them like this in my house, “she said in the video, showing a bowl of limes in her kitchen.

Also Read

Dakota Johnson feels ‘incredibly lucky’ to star in ‘dream’
Dakota Johnson feels ‘incredibly lucky’ to star in ‘dream’

Dakota Johnson is the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. 32-year-old...

When she was on his show, Jimmy Fallon asked her about her love of limes. Dakota Johnson said back to him, “I’m actually allergic to limes. I’m mildly allergic to limes and honeydew melon limes make my tongue itch.

The actress kept talking and said, “I actually didn’t even know they were in there. I was giving the tour and went into the kitchen and it was set dressing.

She said “It was hard to just ignore them, so I just lied. I went the full opposite direction.

Advertisement

Jimmy Fallon asked her if she liked limes, and she said, “I don’t really care about limes, I love them.”

The actress said, “I also found out after Architectural Digest [] I did an allergy test a few weeks later and it turns out that I’m allergic to limes.”

Also Read

Dakota Johnson detested being ‘engaged’ in Heard-Depp case
Dakota Johnson detested being ‘engaged’ in Heard-Depp case

Dakota Johnson explains why she felt uncomfortable during the Depp v. Heard...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story