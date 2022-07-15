Daler Mehndi arrested in India for ‘human trafficking’

Daler Mehndi and his brother were accused of illegally transferring people abroad disguised as members of his dancing troupe.

Bakshish Singh filed the first case in 2003 at the Patiala Sadar police station.

Daler can now appeal to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Thursday, a Patiala court imposed a two-year prison sentence on Punjabi musician Daler Mehndi in a 2003 human trafficking case.

Thursday, a district court in Patiala confirmed a verdict from 2018 in a 19-year-old human trafficking case in which Mehndi and his brother were accused of illegally transferring people abroad disguised as members of his dancing troupe.

The judge of Patiala Additional Sessions, HS Grewal, issued an arrest warrant for the singer.

Bakshish Singh filed the first case in September 2003 at the Patiala Sadar police station, stating that the Mehndi brothers illegally brought two troupes to the United States in 1998 and 1999, including ten individuals.

Bakshish Singh said, “They took ₹ 13 lakh from me to send me to Canada,”

“Neither did they send me abroad, nor did they return my money. At that time they used to do this work of sending people abroad.”

In 2013, a FIR was filed at the Sardar Patiala police station, and the singer was charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Indian Passport Act sections 406, 420, 120B, 465, 468, and 471.

In 2018, a judge found both brothers guilty and sentenced each to two years in prison. However, they were released on bond a few minutes after conviction. They filed an appeal with the Sessions Court later on.

According to sources, Daler can now appeal to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

