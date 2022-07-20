Dame Deborah James’ funeral takes place, family say goodbyes to star.

Deborah’s heartbroken family regretfully reported her passing on June 28.

Deborah also showed up looking stunning at Ascot and the Glyndebourne opera theatre.

Dame Deborah James’ burial, during which her family will lay to rest the celebrity known as Bowelbabe.

Deborah, 40, was honoured as a Dame for her work in colon cancer awareness after painstakingly raising nearly £7 million for research.

The special memorial service honouring the celebrity who touched so many lives is likely to draw close friends and family members.

Following her 2016 colon cancer diagnosis, the former deputy headteacher posted openly about her treatment and diagnosis, including videos of her dancing through it.

The celebrity, however, disclosed at the beginning of May that she had ceased undergoing active treatment and was receiving end-of-life care at her parents’ Woking home.

With her husband Sebastien and their two children by her side, the You, Me, and the Big C podcast star lived out her final weeks to the fullest.

In addition to celebrating her Damehood with Prince William at her parents' house, Deborah also showed up looking stunning at Ascot and the Glyndebourne opera theatre.

Hugo, 14, and Eloise, 12, who were usually beaming with pride as they spent time with their superstar mother, were featured in some of the star’s other lovely photos.

Many people believed the campaigner would overcome all obstacles as the nation watched the presenter’s extraordinary trip.

Along with a photo and a video of the celebrity, they posted a sweet Instagram message that contained a heartbreaking message.

According to their statement, “Dame Deborah James.

We regret to inform you of the passing of Dame Deborah James, the most incredible mother, wife, daughter, and sister. Today, Deborah passed away quietly as her loved ones were by her side.

“Deborah, who many of you will recognise as Bowelbabe, was an inspiration. We are very proud of her work and dedication to philanthropic campaigning, fundraising, and her never-ending efforts to raise awareness of cancer, which affected so many people’s lives.

Deborah “broke through barriers, challenged taboos, and changed the dialogue about cancer by sharing her experience with the globe.

Her steadfastness in trying to raise money and awareness was admirable, even during the most trying times.

We appreciate you giving us some private family time, and with the @bowelbabefund, we hope to carry on Deborah’s legacy for a very long time.

Deborah’s courage and zeal inspired all of us, and one of her last acts resulted in a significant modification to the packaging of toilet paper.

Beginning in September, a QR code on an initial 29 million packs of Andrex Classic Clean, one of the best-selling toilet paper brands in the UK, will connect customers to the organization’s page on symptoms.

“We’re happy to collaborate with Andrex to promote crucial awareness of bowel cancer symptoms with people all around the country,” said Genevieve Edwards, CEO of Bowel Cancer UK. Every 15 minutes, a new case of this cancer is discovered in the UK, making it the fourth most prevalent cancer there.

Bowel cancer is treatable and curable, especially if discovered early. However, 60% of patients receive their diagnosis in a more advanced stage, making treatment considerably more challenging. Low awareness of the colon cancer red flag symptoms that should cause people to contact their doctor contributes to the problem.

“This wonderful alliance will surely save lives and assist millions of people in the UK know what to look out for.”

Dame Deborah, thank you; have peace.

