Dan Ewing welcomes baby girl with partner

Articles
Dan Ewing welcomes baby girl with partner

  • The 37-year-old actor portrayed Heath Braxton in Summer Bay earlier this month.
  • Neighbours stars send their congratulations to the happy couple.

Dan Ewing has welcomed a baby girl with partner Kat Risteska.

The happy news that the couple’s daughter Nevaeh Catherine Ewing was born on Friday was shared on social media over the weekend by the 37-year-old actor who portrayed Heath Braxton in Summer Bay (July 22).

“My darling daughter. You were sent here by one very special guardian angel in particular of that I am certain,” Ewing wrote on Instagram.

“Your beautiful Mum, big brother Archie and I are so blessed you found your way to us. Welcome to the world little girl.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by DAN EWING (@_danewing)

Ewing posted two gorgeous pictures of Catherine: one of her in the delivery room shortly after arriving, and another of her sleeping quietly at home in her cot.

Several other soap opera stars sent their congratulations to the new parents, including Kyle Pryor, the former Home and Away and Hollyoaks hunk, who wrote: “Congratulations Dan.”

Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson added: “Awww dan! So happy for you! She is absolutely beautiful! So much love to you and your fam.”

In a sweet retort, Ewing’s partner Kat Risteska described Catherine as making their family “complete.” The actor and Marni Little had a son together who is older.

Prior to being recast for a more significant role as Heath Braxton in various appearances, as well as feature-length spinoffs, between 2014 and 2021, the actor joined Home and Away in 2007 to portray Reuben Humphries.

The Australian actor also played the Black Ranger in Power Rangers RPM and costarred in Occupation: Rainfall with Temuera Morrison from Star Wars and The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong.

