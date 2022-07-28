Dananeer Mobeen faces criticism for encouraging scam

The Pawri girl, and a Pakistani actress, Dananeer Mobeen shared a post on her Instagram asking her admirers to apply for a “work from home” position. The post quickly gained popularity and received negative feedback.

For those who don’t know, Dananeer promoted a business called “forever living,” which is an MLM scheme (multi-level marketing), sometimes referred to as a pyramid scheme.

One person hires another, who then needs to recruit more people to buy and sell their goods and hire still more people. To purchase your first kit, you must first pay a little cost; after that, the flow begins.

She has 2.3 million followers on her Instagram account. She is one of those actresses who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction but now she is facing criticism for sharing the “Work From Home” scam.

Last year, Dananeer Mobeen’s Pawry Ho Rai Hai video went viral and was a top trend. We watched celebrities from all over the world recreate amusing videos on it. Dananeer Mobeen was also given the moniker “Pawry Girl.”

However, She has been praised for her acting debut on the small screen with the star-studded drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan.