  • Dania Malik aggressive response to Bushra Iqbal and the public’s reaction
Dania Malik aggressive response to Bushra Iqbal

  • Dania Malik filed a case in Sindh high court for the exhumation of late Aamir Liaquat’s body.
  • His ex-wife Bushra Iqbal and her children spoke against post mortem.
  • Dania took her aggressive response to her Instagram and said a lot of negative things.
Many of his followers and a few members of his family are interested in learning the reason of death; of popular Pakistani television personality and MNA Dr. Aamir Liaquat, but his children, friends; and previous spouses Bushra and Tuba have spoken out against the gruesome post-mortem treatment. Dania Malik stated that the host’s autopsy should be performed. Furthermore, Dania Malik petitioned the Sindh High Court to exhume the body of the late Aamir Liaquat.

Following her remarks and lawsuit, Dr. Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife Bushra Iqbal and her children appeared before the media; sought legal advice, and sternly declared that they would not permit the court or officials to do an autopsy.

Bushra Iqbal didn’t want to appear in the media following; the passing of her ex-husband, but after learning about the postmortem; she brought her daughter along. Why is she opposed to the postmortem and attempting to delay it? Now, she is threatening me over the phone; Dania wrote in her aggressive response on Instagram. She used to have a lot of money because to her husband; who is very brilliant.

You were with me when Nikkah occurred, and now you’ve stolen his phone and are spreading rumours about him. You are more accountable than anybody for not doing anything when the video was revealed; since you forbade your children from meeting him. Screenshots are shown below.

Additionally, she published previous texts that Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain had written to her four days before to his passing.

Here is the hostile public response to Dania Malik’s post; in which they vehemently denounced her and claimed that her outburst was the result of frustration; they also said that Dania talks poorly and should not be given attention.

