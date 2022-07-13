Danniella Westbrook looks sizzling in sports wear 

Danniella Westbrook treated her fans with adorable snaps of herself.

The 48-year-old actress was recently admitted to the hospital with septicaemia, a bloodstream illness.

Currently recovering in a cottage in Yorkshire after leaving London and returning to Essex.

Advertisement

Danniella Westbrook shared her latest snap as she posed in a sports bra and looked stunning.

The 48-year-old actress took advantage of the heat weather by sharing a photo with the caption, “Suns out, moms out.” It happens after she recently stopped using the internet and switched her mobile number.

Danniella said “As from tonight I am taking a long holiday from all social media platforms. My agent will be in full control of everything and I shall be in touch daily sending things to upload and still doing promos etc.

“I also have a new phone number, the current one will be obsolete from midnight, Sending love to all.”

After a challenging few months, Danniella, best known for playing Sam Mitchell on EastEnders was admitted to the hospital with septicaemia, a bloodstream illness.

She recently relocated to a cottage in Yorkshire after leaving London and coming back to Essex.

Advertisement

And things are improving, particularly in terms of her romantic life as her partner is about to be released from jail.

She shared the romantic photo with her boyfriend, Liverpool native David, 28, who is currently incarcerated in Pentonville.

The actress recently declared that he “will always be the one” while posting a black and white picture of the couple snuggling.

Also Read Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic quote about ‘toxic people’ 'The tables are turning,' Danniella Westbrook stated, sharing a cryptic quotation about...