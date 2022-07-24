Danniella Westbrook shares glam selfie as she teases ‘big plans’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry try to keep world’s attention on them to earn money?
Danniella Westbrook has uploaded a selfie to Instagram of herself looking glam with her hair in rollers, teasing that she has big plans on the horizon.
The actress in the image appeared to be getting ready for a special occasion.
To create a bouncy, curly hairstyle when worn down, her hair was wrapped around large rollers all over her head.
A soft glam beauty look with delicate silvery eyeshadow and long black lashes was also on display on Danniella.
Bronzer was used to highlight the star’s cheekbones, and nude lip gloss was used to complete the look.
The 48-year-old typed: “Big plans big dreams manifesting magic living in the moment, anything is possible if you believe in yourself.”
Her followers were quick to pick up on her positive vibes, with one chiming in: “Look at your future its shining Bright Big kisss ASXx”
A second wrote: “Stunning xxx love seeing your story and how far you’ve come. Xxxx.” While a third added: “Stunning Dan, you’ve come along way and still travelling x.”
Regarding her future plans, Danniella stayed mum.
Danniella Westbrook recently made a reappearance on television by appearing on This Morning, where she updated her fans on recent events in her life.
