Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Danniella Westbrook shares glam selfie as she teases ‘big plans’
Danniella Westbrook shares glam selfie as she teases ‘big plans’

Danniella Westbrook shares glam selfie as she teases ‘big plans’

Articles
Advertisement
Danniella Westbrook shares glam selfie as she teases ‘big plans’

Danniella Westbrook shares glam selfie as she teases ‘big plans’

Advertisement
  • Danniella, 48, uploaded a selfie to Instagram of herself looking glam with her hair in rollers.
  • She wrote: “Big plans big dreams manifesting magic living in the moment”.
  • Her followers were quick to send her positive vibes about her future.
Advertisement

Danniella Westbrook has uploaded a selfie to Instagram of herself looking glam with her hair in rollers, teasing that she has big plans on the horizon.

The actress in the image appeared to be getting ready for a special occasion.

To create a bouncy, curly hairstyle when worn down, her hair was wrapped around large rollers all over her head.

A soft glam beauty look with delicate silvery eyeshadow and long black lashes was also on display on Danniella.

Bronzer was used to highlight the star’s cheekbones, and nude lip gloss was used to complete the look.

Also Read

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry try to keep world’s attention on them to earn money?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry try to keep world’s attention on them to earn money?

Duke and Duchess of Sussex may 'carry on going' with public stunts....

Advertisement

The 48-year-old typed: “Big plans big dreams manifesting magic living in the moment, anything is possible if you believe in yourself.”

Her followers were quick to pick up on her positive vibes, with one chiming in: “Look at your future its shining Bright Big kisss ASXx”

A second wrote: “Stunning xxx love seeing your story and how far you’ve come. Xxxx.” While a third added: “Stunning Dan, you’ve come along way and still travelling x.”

Regarding her future plans, Danniella stayed mum.

Also Read

Selena Gomez celebrates her 30th Birthday with pal Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez celebrates her 30th Birthday with pal Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday with a little help from her...

Danniella Westbrook recently made a reappearance on television by appearing on This Morning, where she updated her fans on recent events in her life.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
SRK reportedly assisted Rajshri during the Covid pandemic
SRK reportedly assisted Rajshri during the Covid pandemic
Prince Harry and Meghan's kids won't be attending King Charles' coronation
Prince Harry and Meghan's kids won't be attending King Charles' coronation
Zarnish Khan having fun on road trip at northern areas of Pakistan
Zarnish Khan having fun on road trip at northern areas of Pakistan
Marilee Fiebig takes off her wedding band amid an ABC drama
Marilee Fiebig takes off her wedding band amid an ABC drama
Kevin Jonas' daughter Alena looks all grown up in birthday picture
Kevin Jonas' daughter Alena looks all grown up in birthday picture
US starts losing respect for once favourite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
US starts losing respect for once favourite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story