Date for final eight episodes of ‘The Walking Dead’ announced

A new trailer for the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead and its final air date was released.

The last eight episodes of TWD will premiere on October 2, according to the trailer.

“You wanna die quick, you wanna die screaming,” says Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon in the nearly three-minute trailer shown at Comic-Con.

The horrific last clash between the Survivors and the Commonwealth was revealed with a sneak peek at the final eight episodes.

The first in a post-apocalyptic zombie franchise, based on Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard’s comic book series of the same name, which aired on AMC back in 2010, the once-blockbuster series is nearing the end of its eleventh and final season.