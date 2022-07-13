David Beckham documentary to be available on Netflix in parts

Netflix to stream David Beckham documentaries in multiple parts.

The 47-year-old soccer player will be the “focus of a new multi-part docuseries.”

A David Beckham documentary series will debut soon! In a statement published on July 13 by Netflix, the 47-year-old soccer player will be the “focus of a new multi-part docuseries.”

Advertisement

Romeo Beckham, the athlete’s 19-year-old son, expressed his support by writing on the post, “Can’t wait.” Along with Brooklyn, 23, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11, David and Victoria Beckham are parents to Romeo.

“I’m excited to confirm that I am partnering with @Netflix on a documentary series about my life and career,” David wrote on his Instagram. “The series will feature unseen archive, untold stories as well as interviews with the people who have been a part of my journey. The series is directed and produced by Academy Award winners @fisherstevens and John Battsek.”

Also Read “There’s a Change in the Air”: David Spade on comedy, dating and netflix’s feedback about his special The star, who as of late delivered his most memorable Netflix exceptional,...

The father of four will be interviewed for the upcoming Netflix series, which will also include “never-before-seen personal archive footage from the last forty years.”

A date for the release has not yet been specified.

According to the streaming giant, the series will “go beyond the shine of stardom to explore Beckham’s humble working class beginnings in East London, and the drive and determination that led him to become one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time.”