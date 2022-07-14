David Beckham ‘excited’ as he teases his new Netflix series

Netflix has announced that David Beckham will be the subject of a new docuseries.

The former England captain and his family will sit down for an unseen-before-seen documentary.

The series is directed and produced by Oscar winners Fisherstevens and Battsek.

David Beckham will be the subject of a new Netflix docuseries, the streaming service has announced.

David Beckham and his family will appear in a new documentary series, Netflix announced on July 13. They’ll have a conversation about their lives and attempt to trace how Beckham got to be one of the most well-known figures in British sport.

We may expect to discover more about the former England footballer and his journey to prominence, according to a press release announcing the programme.

It reads: “This definitive multi-part series will go beyond the shine of stardom to explore Beckham’s humble working class beginnings in East London, and the drive and determination that led him to become one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time.

“It will feature a mixture of never-before-seen personal archive footage from the last forty years and interviews with David Beckham, his family and friends, and key figures who have been part of his journey both on and off the pitch.”

David Beckham made his own announcement about the show on Instagram. He shared three photos of himself from across his career and wrote: “I’m excited to confirm that I am partnering with @Netflix on a documentary series about my life and career.

“The series will feature unseen archive [footage], untold stories as well as interviews with the people who have been a part of my journey. The series is directed and produced by Academy Award winners @fisherstevens and John Battsek. Watch this space…

The news was first announced on Twitter, where Netflix shared a photo of the former England footballer. The tweet read: “David Beckham will be the subject of a new multi-part docuseries.

“Beckham and his family will sit for interviews — as well as share personal footage from their lives — to fully tell the story of how he became one of the most recognizable athletes of all time.”

Unfortunately, no release date was provided with any of these announcements, but given that Netflix has stated that the series is already in production, hopefully we will hear more about it soon.