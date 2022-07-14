Stranger Things star David Harbour talked about the pitfalls of fame with Christiane Amanpour.

He would hate to feel that way at age 45, but would really hate to be 13-years-old.

He acts as a father figure to the younger actors on the show, especially the lead star Millie Bobby Brown.

Advertisement

David Harbour has become a global star since his appearance as Jim Hopper on Stranger Things, and he shares the spotlight with several co-stars who are only in their teens.

He not only acts as a father figure to the younger actors on the show, especially the lead star Millie Bobby Brown, but he also frequently exhibits these traits in real life, recently disclosing his disagreement with them in an interview.

Given the present social context, he discussed trying to strike a balance between protecting kids and learning to let them grow on their own in an interview with Christiane Amanpour.

“It’s not my world anymore,” he explained. “Now I feel like there’s an entire world of branding and a mesh of celebrity and actor, which is a whole different world than I grew up in.

“I’ve always felt, as narcissistic as I am, that my path is the path. And the further I go with these kids, I start to realize that it’s not and that I have to let go of these ideas that I thought make a good career and good life.”

Also Read Jameela Jamil responds to criticism on her She-Hulk look Jameela Jamil plays the supervillain Titania in the new series "She-Hulk: Attorney...

Advertisement

He continued: “I’ve done my best to try and guide the best that I can and to stay hands off and say that this is your world and it’s a new world, and you have to define it for yourself.”

He also talked about the pitfalls of fame for younger stars, with Christiane emphasizing that some end up having “slightly dangerous experiences with early fame.”

David responded: “I would say that it’s a very tricky thing to navigate for anyone. I was lucky it didn’t happen to me till I was 40, so I had a true experience of life, being able to go to the grocery store and make myself a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

“Developmentally, to have that amount of attention and that amount of need,” he continued. “I think it’s somewhat unfair to do to a child.

Also Read Johnny Depp seeks to resolve his ‘City of Lies’ assault lawsuit Johnny Depp has 45 days to finalize a settlement with the City...

“I think fame is, in certain ways, a prison, because you do become a brand and you become something where people want something from you. And if you can’t deliver, you risk and you fail, then it’s detrimental to your brand.”

Advertisement

David continued: “I would hate to feel that way at 45, but would really hate to feel that way at 13.”