Mere Humsafar is a popular TV show in Pakistan. Humayun Saeed and Shehzad Naseeb made the drama under the name Six Sigma Productions.

Qasim Ali Mureed is in charge of the drama. Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed, Samina Ahmed, Zoya Nasir, Aamir Qureshi, Tara Mehmood, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Aly Khan, and Omar Shahzad are all in the drama.

The drama is about Hala, a sweet and innocent little girl who is being raised by her grandmother in the joint family system.

The audience was drawn in by the story of Hala and her grandmother. As soon as Hala’s grandmother fell in love with her.

She became a safe place for her. This 29th episode showed the scene where Hala’s grandmother died, as well as her fights and mistakes.

The scene was shot very well, and because it made people feel sad, it got a lot of attention. People liked what Samina Ahmed and Hania Aamir did on stage.

Fans said that the death scene made them cry, and some of them did cry while watching it.

Fans said that Mere Humsafar is different from other dramas because of the good acting and realistic portrayals. But the story is the same as many other dramas.

Fans really liked how emotional and heartbreaking Hala was when her grandmother died.

One fan said that Dadi wasn’t fair to Hala because she used Hala as a prop and made the whole family her enemy.

Fans liked what the grandmother said and said they cried along with her.

