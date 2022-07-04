Advertisement
Edition: English
Debina and husband Gurmeet unveils first glimpse of daughter Lianna

Articles
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee unveils first glimpse of daughter Lianna

  • Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee showed first glimpse of their daughter Lianna publicly.
  • In a video announcing the birth of their daughter, the couple didn’t show her face.
  • Debina Bonnerjee is a well-known TV actress, vlogger, and social media star.
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, who play Ram and Seeta on TV, have their first child in 2022. While the couple posted a video announcing the birth of their baby girl, they didn’t unveiled her face. Today, Debina and husband Gurmeet revealed Lianna’s first glimpse on social media.

Debina Bonnerjee is a well-known TV actress, vlogger, and social media star. She posted pictures and videos of her daughter Lianna across multiple social media sites. Introducing lianna… our heart merged into one,” she and husband Gurmeet Choudhary said beside a photo of their daughter on Instagram. When we think about all the wonderful individuals who prayed for her and waited and desired to see her face, our hearts are so full. Take a look at the post I linked to above.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

Debina, who also has her own YouTube channel, posted a vlog showcases her daughter.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, the star and his leading lady from the Ramayana films, met and fell in love while working on the project. They began dating in 2008 and by 2011 were married; they welcomed their first kid in 2022. Gurmeet has appeared on Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivah – Zindagi Milegi Dobara, while Debina has appeared on episodes like Santoshi Maa. Bollywood films like Khamoshiyaan and Wajah Tum Ho feature Gurmeet.

