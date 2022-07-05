Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in white at SFO

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are on vacation in San Jose, California.

The couple attended an NRI convention and Shankar Mahadevan’s concertNRI convention.

They were also spotted taking a selfie with their fans at a popular Japanese restaurant.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are on vacation in the United States, taking a break from their hectic work schedules. The couple was in San Jose, California, with their family members, where they attended an NRI convention and even Shankar Mahadevan’s concert. Deepveer’s fans uploaded several photos and videos that surfaced on social media.

On Tuesday, another photograph of the couple was taken by a fan at San Francisco International Airport. The actor took the selfie while a fan stood in the center of Deepika and Ranveer.

In addition to the concert and convention, Ranveer and Deepika were also spotted taking a selfie with their fans at a popular Japanese restaurant. The couple is adored and loved by fans all over the world, and these sightings are proof of that.

Ranveer stunned the audience and his wife, Deepika, with his fluent Konkani at the convention in San Jose. In the video, Ranveer can be heard saying in Konkani, “Dev Bare Karu (May God bless you)” and “I’m really happy.” In another video, the actor can be seen on stage bringing up a shawl for his wife.

Advertisement 📷| Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spotted at San Francisco airport 🤍 pic.twitter.com/cTdga4tmzJ — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) July 4, 2022

