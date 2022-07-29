Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked the catwalk in Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan fashion show.

Recently, Deepika posted numerous pictures of herself and her husband on her Instagram account.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have done it yet again. The lovebirds have set social media on fire with their latest pictures.

Advertisement

In tonight’s Mijwan fashion show, renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra featured the couple as the show-stoppers. While they wowed everyone with their flair, grace, and panache on the catwalk, they also gave their Instagram followers a glimpse of their unmistakable chemistry in the fresh round of pictures.

As they posed for photographs, the actors were seen channelling their inner Ram and Leela from Goliyon Ki Raasleela RamLeela. Look them up.

Recently, Deepika posted numerous pictures of herself and her husband Ranveer on her Instagram account. In the photos, both Padmaavat stars could be seen looking stunning in elaborately embroidered and adorned Manish Malhotra gowns.

Also Read Aamir Khan replaced Divya Bharti with Juhi Chawla in Darr When Divya Bharti was only 16 years old, she began her career....

Ranveer was spotted wearing a sherwani and a long jacket with black and white embroidery. He had his hair pulled back into a tidy ponytail. In contrast, Deepika radiated regal beauty in her golden lehenga. A lengthy cape was also attached to it. Her hair was flawlessly done, and the couple accessorised with bold jewellery to complete their ensembles.

For the cameras, Deepika and Ranveer struck various seductive postures. They also exchanged heated looks with one another that appeared to be straight out of a movie.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Advertisement

Also Read Ketki Dave’s husband Rasik Dave dies at 65 owing to kidney failure Awful news Rasik Dave, Ketki Dave's husband, has passed away. Today marked...

Ranveer and Deepika both have exciting initiatives in the works on the work front. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, the actress will soon be seen in the movie Pathaan. Along with this, she has Project K with Prabhas, The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

Ranveer, on the other hand, has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Cirkus by Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar in development.