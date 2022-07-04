Deepika Padukone respond to fan’s, ‘I’m a married woman now’

Deepika Padukone attended NRI convention
Deepika Padukone witty reaction during the Konkani Sammelan (conference) in San Jose had supporters in stitches. She is on vacation with her husband Ranveer Singh and was a special guest at the occasion. She reacted to a fan who shouted “we love you” at her in a new video that leaked on the internet.
Responding to the fan, Deepika replied, “I’m a married woman now,” and made everyone chuckle. In the clip, she is wearing a pink salwar suit to the event. In her most recent post, she shared a close-up of her typical style, posting,
“A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture are like a tree without roots. Thank you #KAOCA and to the people of my community for your love, warmth and blessings…I couldn’t be more proud…”
Deepika and Ranveer Singh saw Shankar Mahadevan in the U.S. Deepika’s dad and sister were also there. Several family images and videos from San Jose, California have surfaced. In some, they posed with Shankar and Sangeeta Mahadevan.
Deepika was most recently seen in Kabir Khan’s 83, with Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. In their forthcoming action film Fighter, she will work with Hrithik Roshan for the first time.
Aside from that, she is working on Project alongside Prabhas. She will also be returning with Shah Rukh Khan in his upcoming film Pathaan. The picture, which also stars John Abraham, is set to be released on January 25, 2023. Salman Khan will also act as R&AW agent Tiger.
