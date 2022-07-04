Deepika Padukone attended NRI convention

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are enjoying themselves in the US.

The couple attended a Shankar Mahadevan concert in San Jose, California.

Deepika was honored to be the chief guest at a Konkani Sammelan.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently enjoying themselves in the US. The couple is currently located in San Jose, California, where they recently attended a Shankar Mahadevan concert. Along with Deepika and Ranveer, the actress’ parents are also a part of the union. Deepika was also invited to be the head guest at the Konkani Sammelan while she was in San Jose. The Konkani-speaking NRI Indian community in San Jose, California, organized the event.

Deepika was honored to participate in the event, as she herself speaks Konkani and Kannada at home. She was the chief guest, and her husband, Ranveer Singh, joined her as well as briefly performed on stage. The actor charmed the audience during this appearance by saying a few lines in Konkani. Deepika applauded Ranveer when he dropped the mic in Konkani, just like the rest of the crowd.

In the video, Ranveer can be heard saying in Konkani, “Dev Bare Karu (May God bless you)” and “I’m really happy.” The actor can also be seen bringing up a shawl for his wife on stage in another video.

Deepika, the main guest, spoke about her cultural background and the various languages she is fluent in. Ranveer Singh previously admitted that he detested eating vegetables, according to the actress. But since they got married, the actor has grown to love vegetables and Deepika’s “upkari” dishes.

Check out the posts below:

Advertisement [Instagram] Upscale Servers Inc. : “It has been a great honor to have been chosen to take care of this lovely couple for this weekend❤️it’s for sure 1 for the books!” #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/CGwchFHdCU — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) July 4, 2022

Advertisement

Also Read Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh among Asia’s richest couples in 2022 In 2022, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be among the top...