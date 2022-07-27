Advertisement
Deepika Padukone gives followers BTS photos on sets

  • Deepika Padukone is one of the most bankable and promising stars in Bollywood.
  • She often gives fans a peek into her personal and professional lives on social media.

Deepika Padukone has emerged as one of the most bankable and promising stars in the tinsel town of Bollywood.

Deepika not only delights fans with her acting performances, but she also occasionally gives them a peek into her personal and professional lives on social media. On Instagram, where she occasionally shares images and videos, Deepika is highly active. Speaking of which, the Gehraiyaan actress just gave fans a plethora of fresh set photos by posting a number of them on her Instagram space.

Deepika previously posted a tonne of images on the photo- and video-sharing platform. The actress is depicted in the images wearing various clothes as she filmed on location for various projects.

She wore a chic black suit and a yellow outfit. Her hair and makeup both looked perfect. As she shot at the sets, she was observed radiating panache and confidence.

Sharing the photos, Deepika captioned the post, “What my days often look like (camera emoji)”.

She shared the pictures, and they immediately received a tonne of likes and comments.

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika has uploaded a brand-new poster for her next movie Pathaan. She was depicted clutching a gun and shooting a bullet in the poster. She will work with Shah Rukh Khan for the fourth time on the Siddharth Anand action movie. John Abraham plays a significant part in it as well. The movie Pathaan will premiere on January 25th, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan also shared posters of Deepika and wrote, “Guns and grace galore. @deepikapadukone is all that and more! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @TheJohnAbraham| #SiddharthAnand | @yrf| #6MonthsToPathaan.”

Along with Pathaan, Deepika has the Hrithik Roshan film Fighter. She will also appear with Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s Project K. Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika’s co-star in Piku, will co-star with her in the upcoming Hindi version of The Intern.

