Deepika Padukone looks resplendent in a pink and golden outfit

Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Dance Together At Shankar Mahadevan’s US Concert
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had a great time at Shankar Mahadevan's...
Deepika Padukone is a stylish actress. Deepika can pull off lavish gowns and long fringes, but she also likes traditional clothing. She owns gorgeous Indian apparel from top designers. She never misses a chance to wear a saree or outfit from her collection. Recent photos are proof.
Deepika attended an event in California, USA, with husband Ranveer Singh. She wore a pink and beige embroidered suit set. She uploaded photographs of herself conquering California on Monday. She wore it at a KAOCA event with Ranveer. Deepika Padukone attended the 10th Konkani Sammelan in San Jose. Three-day event in Silicon Valley features concerts, music shows, lectures, food, and works to honour Konkani culture and keep it alive worldwide.
Deepika’s costume featured a pink kurta, beige slacks, and embroidered dupatta. The pants feature a flared silhouette, lace embroidery on the hem, and scalloped borders, while the kurta has a flowy silhouette, polka dot design, long sleeves, a round neckline, and gold embroidery on the front.
Deepika’s gold -bordered zari dupatta with floral appliques was picked. She had a dishevelled hairdo, dewy base, nude lip colour, mascara-coated lashes, and flushed cheeks.
Deepika posted this photo and added, “A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots. Thank you #KAOCA and to the people of my community for your love, warmth and blessings… I couldn’t be more proud…”
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Deepika Padukone in upcoming films. She’ll appear in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan. Deepika will also work on the Indian adaptation of The Intern, starring Amitabh Bachchan. Fighter co-stars Hrithik Roshan, and Project K co-stars Prabhas.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.