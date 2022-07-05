Advertisement
Edition: English
Deepika Padukone looks resplendent in a pink and golden outfit

  • Deepika Padukone  Never misses a chance to wear a saree or outfit from her collection.
  • Deepika can wear extravagant gowns and lengthy fringes.
  • Deepika Padukone has style.
Deepika Padukone is a stylish actress. Deepika can pull off lavish gowns and long fringes, but she also likes traditional clothing. She owns gorgeous Indian apparel from top designers. She never misses a chance to wear a saree or outfit from her collection. Recent photos are proof.

Deepika attended an event in California, USA, with husband Ranveer Singh. She wore a pink and beige embroidered suit set. She uploaded photographs of herself conquering California on Monday. She wore it at a KAOCA event with Ranveer. Deepika Padukone attended the 10th Konkani Sammelan in San Jose. Three-day event in Silicon Valley features concerts, music shows, lectures, food, and works to honour Konkani culture and keep it alive worldwide.

Deepika’s costume featured a pink kurta, beige slacks, and embroidered dupatta. The pants feature a flared silhouette, lace embroidery on the hem, and scalloped borders, while the kurta has a flowy silhouette, polka dot design, long sleeves, a round neckline, and gold embroidery on the front.

Deepika’s gold -bordered zari dupatta with floral appliques was picked. She had a dishevelled hairdo, dewy base, nude lip colour, mascara-coated lashes, and flushed cheeks.

Deepika posted this photo and added,  “A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots. Thank you #KAOCA and to the people of my community for your love, warmth and blessings… I couldn’t be more proud…”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone in upcoming films. She’ll appear in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan. Deepika will also work on the Indian adaptation of The Intern, starring Amitabh Bachchan. Fighter co-stars Hrithik Roshan, and Project K co-stars Prabhas.

