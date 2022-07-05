Deepika Padukone has been a popular actress for over 15 years. Her career began with TV commercials, modelling, and background dance, then a Kannada film, and finally the huge Diwali release with Shah Rukh Khan. In her remarkable career, the actress has appeared in Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, as well as Chhapaak, Finding Fanny, and Piku. She produced Chhapaak and 83 with KA Productions. She made her Hollywood debut in XXX: Return of Xander Cage and will soon appear in another cross-cultural film.

Read More: JugJugg Jeeyo remains steady on second Monday; Collects Rs. 2 crore

Anupama Chopra, a film critic, spoke with Deepika Padukone last year before the premiere of the epic film 83, of which she was a part. Anupama inquired as to the actress’ criteria for determining a movie’s success or failure. She went on to inquire how she and her husband Ranveer Singh handled failure, subsequently disguising the fact that they hadn’t experienced it in a while. Deepika said that they had worked on three really successful movies and had never experienced failure. Deepika then thought back to a conversation Anupama had in which she had said that she wasn’t very concerned about the figures. Deepika covered up by claiming that she had changed her mind and that the figures were crucial since someone had invested money and had trust in the movie, which needed to be profitable.

She continued that even though it was important to look at the commerce of films, what is equally important is the impact one is able to bring on the audience, on society and on people. She said, “If you are able to shift a needle, impact lives in a positive way, bring change, have people think or see differently, that’s success.”

Advertisement

About dealing with failure, she said that it is internal and inward. On being asked if the feeling of failure showed on her face, she denied it and persistently told that it was all internal. She said, “I think there is an athlete in me. If I’d lose a game of badminton, I would self-reflect and relay the game in my head. And I would do similar even for movies”. She also admitted that there has never been a time where she felt broken from within.

Read More: Dharma Productions gets an all-clear for the release of Jugjugg Jeeyo

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in the direct to digital release Gehraiyaan, is having a busy shoot year. The actress will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Sidharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. Her other projects include Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and a cross-cultural Hollywood film mounted on a massive scale. With her association in such massive films, one can be absolutely sure that Deepika Padukone is going to keep headlining in the times to come.