Deepika Padukone revealed her approach towards newcomers

One of the most prominent Indian actresses with a career lasting more than 15 years is Deepika Padukone. She began her acting career with television commercials, modelling, and background dance. She then moved on to a part in a Kannada movie before starring in the major Diwali release with Shah Rukh Khan. In her remarkable career, the actress has been in some of the most famous movies, including Om Shanti Om, Housefull, Chennai Express, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, as well as ground-breaking movies like Chhapaak, Finding Fanny, and Piku. She made her filmmaking debut with KA Productions, producing films with heavy subject including 83 and Chhapaak. She created a name for herself in Hollywood with XXX: Return Of Xander Cage and will soon be seen in another Hollywood film with a cross-cultural subject, the specifics of which are being withheld.

Aside from making movies, she has worked hard to help frontline workers with their mental health and has talked a lot about women’s rights. The talented actress has represented India around the world, and she was just chosen to be a juror at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022. She got married to Ranveer Singh in November 2018, and since then they have been living together happily. Ranveer Singh’s birthday was last week, and the two of them had a great time together in Los Angeles.

In a throwback interview with E-Times, days before the release of her film Gehraiyaan co-starring Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karva and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika opened up about her equation with the newcomers. She said, “It was certainly something that I was cognisant of, as at any point, I didn’t want to make any of them feel intimidated or threatened. In fact, I gave Shakun the idea that we all go to Goa earlier and hang out, get to know each other and keep reading the script, as it is the kind of film where the relationships feel extremely real and organic. I would like to believe that I made them feel as comfortable as possible and not think of me with any preconceived idea of who I am. And to sort of connect with me the person, instead of the idea of me that they might have.”

When she was asked if she did anything specific to help them to connect with her, Deepika said that she is not the kind of person who walks into the movie set with the feeling that others have to take her seriously as she is the actor with 15-years’ experience. She added that she wanted them to embrace the person that she was, so she didn’t have to do anything different and was just being who she is.

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in the direct to digital release Gehraiyaan, is having a busy shoot year. The actress will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Sidharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. Her other projects include Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, the remake of The Intern and a cross-cultural Hollywood film mounted on a massive scale. With her association in such massive films, one can be absolutely sure that Deepika Padukone is going to be in the headlines for many years to come.