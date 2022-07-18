Deepika Padukone to play Parvati in Brahmastra 2

Deepika Padukone is set to play the role of Parvati, which means no one else can do it.

Ayan Mukerji is planning to make his own Brahmastra universe, with multiple characters getting a spin off, if the first part fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt succeeds. Ayan recently confirmed such plans in an interview. We also revealed that the second part of the film will see the introduction of a new character named “Dev”. And now, we have got some more details on the sequel of this modern mythology.

Sources tell us that Brahmastra 2 will be about the story of MahaDev and Parvati, two important characters. “Deepika Padukone is set to play the role of Parvati, which means that no one else can do it. Deepika will also make a cameo appearance at the end of Brahmastra, which will lead into the second part of the movie “A source close to the situation said this and also said that the actress has already filmed the scene for Brahmastra One: Shiva.

The filmmakers have also chosen an actor to play MahaDev, but we don’t want to give anything away at this point. We’ll talk more about that when the movie comes out. The first part is about Shiva and Isha, which is another name for MahaDev and Parvati. “All the characters are connected to each other. It is Ayan’s own world, and it has a lot to do with Indian mythology. The world is different from anything else seen in world movies “added the citation. Shiva and Isha will also be in all three parts of the story. Shah Rukh Khan also has a small role in Brahmastra One. He will have special superpowers and be in a long action scene that is best seen in the theatre.