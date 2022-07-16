Demi Lovato gets three stitches after smashing a giant crystal on forehead

Demi Lovato got three stitches to repair their forehead after smashing it on a giant crystal.

The singer, 29, said on Thursday (14.07.22)’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that she struck herself with a large amethyst before seeking medical assistance.

Demi, a non-binary person who just switched her pronouns to they/them, revealed her injury to Jimmy, 54 while donning what appeared to be a wig with bangs.

“So I was picking something up off the floor that I dropped and I’m a huge fan of crystals; I have this amethyst that is about this tall (motioning with their hand high above the floor.”

“Anyways, I went to bend down and pick something up and I didn’t see the amethyst and I hit my head, and I had to get three stitches last night – in my face!”

The musician would require stitches above their eyebrow, they claimed after speaking with their doctor through FaceTime.

They added: “I was like, ‘I have ‘Kimmel’, what do I do?’ So I did what any sane person would do. I made a TikTok before I even told anyone.”

Their TikTok, posted Wednesday (13.07.22) showed Demi’s forehead gash as they said: “Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow???”